2021 Hall of Fame Voting

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 7:00 pm
401 votes cast, 301 needed

Curt Schilling 285 (71.1 percent), Barry Bonds 248 (61.8), Roger Clemens 247 (61.6), Scott Rolen 212 (52.9), Omar Vizquel 197 (49.1), Billy Wagner 186 (46.4), Todd Helton 180 (44.9), Gary Sheffield 163 (40.6), Andruw Jones 136 (33.9), Jeff Kent 130 (32.4), Manny Ramirez 113 (28.2), Sammy Sosa 68 (17), Andy Pettitte 55 (13.7), x-Mark Buehrle 44 (11), x-Torii Hunter 38 (9.5), Bobby Abreu 35 (8.7), x-Tim Hudson 21 (5.2).

Received fewer than 20 votes (less than 5): x-Aramis Ramirez 4 (1), x-LaTroy Hawkins 2 (0.5), x-Barry Zito 1 (0.2), x-A.J. Burnett 0 (0), x-Michael Cuddyer 0 (0), x-Dan Haren 0 (0), x-Nick Swisher 0 (0), x-Shane Victorino 0 (0).

x-first year on ballot

