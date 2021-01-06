2021 NFL Opponents

(Dates to be determined) AFC EAST Buffalo

Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh. Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee.

Miami

Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis. Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee.

New England

Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee. Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers.

N.Y. Jets

Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee. Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis.

AFC NORTH Pittsburgh

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Tennessee. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.

Baltimore

Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota. Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Miami.

Cleveland

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, New England.

Cincinnati

Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota. Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets.

AFC SOUTH Tennessee

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, San Francisco. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh, Seattle.

Indianapolis

Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, L.A. Rams, Las Vegas, New England, N.Y. Jets, Seattle. Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami, San Francisco.

Houston

Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, New England, N.Y. Jets, Seattle. Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, San Francisco.

Jacksonville

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Arizona, Buffalo, Denver, Miami, San Francisco. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, New England, N.Y. Jets, Seattle.

AFC WEST Kansas City

Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh. Away: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Washington.

Las Vegas

Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh.

L.A. Chargers

Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh.

Denver

Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh.

NFC EAST Washington

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle, Tampa Bay. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Green Bay, Las Vegas.

N.Y. Giants

Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Rams. Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.

Dallas

Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas. Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Minnesota, Philadelphia.

Philadelphia

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tampa Bay. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas.

NFC NORTH Green Bay

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Washington. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, San Francisco.

Chicago

Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco. Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tampa Bay.

Minnesota

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Cleveland, Dallas, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Arizona, Baltimore, Carolina, Cleveland, San Francisco.

Detroit

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco. Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle.

NFC SOUTH New Orleans

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Dallas, Green Bay, Miami, N.Y. Giants. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago, New England, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington.

Tampa Bay

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, N.Y. Giants. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Chicago, L.A. Rams, New England, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington.

Carolina

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, New England, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Buffalo, Dallas, Miami, N.Y. Giants.

Atlanta

Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Dallas, Miami, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco.

NFC WEST Seattle

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tennessee. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota, Washington.

L.A. Rams

Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Tennessee. Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants.

Arizona

Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Carolina, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota. Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee.

San Francisco

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Tennessee.

