2021 Sports Calendar

Subject to change MARCH

1-7 — Figure Skating, World Figure Skating Championships, Stockholm, Sweden.

3-6 — Biathlon, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

3-6 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

3-6 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D.

4-7 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Kvitfjell, Norway.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Oman Open, Muscat.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

4-7 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship, Ocala, Fla.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Las Vegas.

5-10 — Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star break.

5-6 — College wrestling, NAIA Championships, Park City, Kan.

5-7 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥2, Xi’an, China.

5-7 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dordrecht, Netherlands.

5-7 — Speedskating, ISU World Championship Short Track, Dortrecht, Netherlands.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Las Vegas.

6 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy

6 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Nine, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.

6-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar Exxonmobil Open, Doha, Qatar

6-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chile Dove Men Care+Care Open, Santiago, Chile

6-7 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Moguls, Tazawako, Japan.

6-7 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, giant slalom, Jasna, Slovakia.

7 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.

7-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France

7-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

9 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

10 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Drammen, Norway.

10-13 — College skiing, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Franconia, N.H.

10-13 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II championships, Birmingham, Ala.

10-16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy

11-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.

11-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

11-17 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12-13 — College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, TBD.

12-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Ski Cross, Sunny Valley, Russia.

12-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

12-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.

12-13 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Are, Sweden.

12-14 — Team Handball, Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments, various sites.

12-14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom, Are, Sweden.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Avondale, Ariz.

13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Ten, Arlington, Texas.

13-14 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Beijing.

13-14 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

13-14 — Freestyle skiing, Wolrd Cup, Moguls Aerials, Almaty, Kazakhstan.

13-14 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

13-14 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slolom, Piancavallo, Italy.

13-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicana Telcel Presentado Por HSBC, Acapulco, Mexico

13-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

14 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

15 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.

15 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

15-16 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

15-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

15-21 Men’s and Women’s alpine skiing, downhill, slalom, Super G, giant slalom, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round 11, Arlington, Texas.

17 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.

17-20 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III championships, Federal Way, Wash.

17-20 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Greensboro, N.C.

17-21 — Badminton, All England Championships, Birmingham.

18-20 — College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, St. Louis.

18-21 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Kenya Open, Nairobi.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.

18-21 Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Oslo, Norway.

18-23 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.

18-23 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

18-23 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

19 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I basketball tournament starts, TBD.

19-20 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Beijing.

19-20 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.

19-21 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, World Championships, Nanjing, China.

19-21 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥3, Kazan, Russia.

19-21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.

19-21 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.

19-21 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

19-21 — Team Handball, Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

19-21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, campus site TBD.

20 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Fla.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Hampton Ga.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Hampton, Ga.

20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milano-Sanremo, Italy

20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round 12, Arlington, Texas.

20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

20-21 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Berchtesgaden, Germany.

21 — Auto Racing, F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Ski Cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

21 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Salem, Va.

21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Erie, Pa.

22- Apr. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Miami.

22-28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Spain.

24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, Belgium.

24-27 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Greensboro, N.C.

24-27 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. Collegiate and National Championship, Palo Alto, Calif.

24-March 7 — Cross-country skiing, Nordic World Championships, Oberstdorf, Germany.

25 — Pro Basketball, NBA trade deadline (3 p.m. EST).

25-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

25-27 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.

25-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

25-28 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA championships, University Park, Pa.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Savannah (Ga.) Golf Championship.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

25-28 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.

25-28 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, E3 BinckBank Classic, Belgium.

26 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Columbus, Ohio.

26-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.

26-28 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥4, Montreal.

26-28 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race (dirt), Bristol, Tenn.

27 — Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

27 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Evansville, Ind.

27 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, TBD.

28 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium

28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.

30 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.

31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars door Vlaanderen – A travers la Flandre, Belgium.

