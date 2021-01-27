2021 Sports Calendar

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Subject to change
|MARCH
1-7 — Figure Skating, World Figure Skating Championships, Stockholm, Sweden.
3-6 — Biathlon, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
3-6 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.
3-6 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Yankton, S.D.
4-7 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Kvitfjell, Norway.
4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Oman Open, Muscat.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.
4-7 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship, Ocala, Fla.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Las Vegas.
5-10 — Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star break.
5-6 — College wrestling, NAIA Championships, Park City, Kan.
5-7 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥2, Xi’an, China.
5-7 — Short Track Speedskating, World Cup, Dordrecht, Netherlands.
5-7 — Speedskating, ISU World Championship Short Track, Dortrecht, Netherlands.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Las Vegas.
6 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy
6 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Nine, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.
6-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar Exxonmobil Open, Doha, Qatar
6-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chile Dove Men Care+Care Open, Santiago, Chile
6-7 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Moguls, Tazawako, Japan.
6-7 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, giant slalom, Jasna, Slovakia.
7 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Penzoil 400, Las Vegas.
7-14 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France
7-14 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France
9 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
10 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Drammen, Norway.
10-13 — College skiing, men’s and women’s NCAA championships, Franconia, N.H.
10-13 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II championships, Birmingham, Ala.
10-16 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy
11-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor championships, Birmingham, Ala.
11-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.
11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
11-17 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
12-13 — College wrestling, NCAA Division II championships, TBD.
12-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Ski Cross, Sunny Valley, Russia.
12-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor championships, Fayetteville, Ark.
12-13 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor championships, Geneva, Ohio.
12-13 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Are, Sweden.
12-14 — Team Handball, Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments, various sites.
12-14 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom, Are, Sweden.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Avondale, Ariz.
13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Ten, Arlington, Texas.
13-14 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Beijing.
13-14 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
13-14 — Freestyle skiing, Wolrd Cup, Moguls Aerials, Almaty, Kazakhstan.
13-14 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom and slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
13-14 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slolom, Piancavallo, Italy.
13-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicana Telcel Presentado Por HSBC, Acapulco, Mexico
13-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.
14 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
15 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division I championships, Stillwater, Okla.
15 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
15-16 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
15-18 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.
15-21 Men’s and Women’s alpine skiing, downhill, slalom, Super G, giant slalom, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round 11, Arlington, Texas.
17 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.
17-20 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III championships, Federal Way, Wash.
17-20 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Greensboro, N.C.
17-21 — Badminton, All England Championships, Birmingham.
18-20 — College wrestling, NCAA Division I championships, St. Louis.
18-21 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Kenya Open, Nairobi.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.
18-21 Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Oslo, Norway.
18-23 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.
18-23 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.
18-23 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.
19 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I basketball tournament starts, TBD.
19-20 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Beijing.
19-20 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Fort Wayne, Ind.
19-21 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, World Championships, Nanjing, China.
19-21 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥3, Kazan, Russia.
19-21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Slopestyle, Font Romeu, France.
19-21 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.
19-21 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.
19-21 — Team Handball, Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments.
19-21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, campus site TBD.
20 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Fla.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Hampton Ga.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Hampton, Ga.
20 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milano-Sanremo, Italy
20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round 12, Arlington, Texas.
20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.
20-21 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Berchtesgaden, Germany.
21 — Auto Racing, F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
21 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Ski Cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.
21 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III championship game, Salem, Va.
21 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division I championship game, Erie, Pa.
22- Apr. 4 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Miami.
22-28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Spain.
24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, Belgium.
24-27 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I championships, Greensboro, N.C.
24-27 — Synchronized Swimming, U.S. Collegiate and National Championship, Palo Alto, Calif.
24-March 7 — Cross-country skiing, Nordic World Championships, Oberstdorf, Germany.
25 — Pro Basketball, NBA trade deadline (3 p.m. EST).
25-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.
25-27 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.
25-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.
25-28 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA championships, University Park, Pa.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Savannah (Ga.) Golf Championship.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
25-28 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.
25-28 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.
25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.
26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, E3 BinckBank Classic, Belgium.
26 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Columbus, Ohio.
26-28 — Auto racing, NHRA, Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.
26-28 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥4, Montreal.
26-28 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race (dirt), Bristol, Tenn.
27 — Horse racing, Dubai World Cup, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
27 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division II championship game, Evansville, Ind.
27 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III championship game, TBD.
28 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.
28 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium
28 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.
30 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.
31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars door Vlaanderen – A travers la Flandre, Belgium.
