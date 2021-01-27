2021 Sports Calendar

|Subject to change
|NOVEMBER
1-7 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Paris Masters, Paris
2 — Horse racing, Melbourne (Australia) Cup.
2-7 — Water polo, FINA Water Polo Challengers Cup, Barranquilla, Colombia.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, 2nd Playoff event, TBD.
11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.
5-6 — Horse racing, Breeders’ Cup, San Diego.
4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Volvo China Open, Shenzen.
4-7 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Toto Japan Classic, Shiga, Japan.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Championship, Avondale, Ala.
7 — Running, New York City Marathon.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Series Cup Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
9-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Next Gen ATP Finals, Milan
11-14 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.
11-14 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa.
11-14 — Auto racing, NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.
12-14 — Speedskating, World Cup, Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.
14 — Auto Racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo.
14-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, Turin, Italy
14 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Valencia, Spain.
18-21 — Men’s golf, European PGA, DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
18-21 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.
19-21 — Speedskating, World Cup, Stavanger, Norway.
25-Dec. 5 — Tennis, Davis Cup Finals, Madrid, Spain.
28 Auto Racing, F1, Saudia Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.
___
3 — College football, Pac-12 championship, Las Vegas.
3 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I semifinals, San Jose, Calif..
3-5 — Speedskating, World Cup, Salt Lake City.
4 — College football, ACC championship, Charlotte, N.C.
4 — College football, Big 12 championship, Arlington, Texas.
4 — College football, Big Ten championship, Indianapolis.
4 — College football, SEC championship, Atlanta.
4 — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III championship games, Greensboro, N.C.
4 — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I San Jose, Calif.
5 — Auto Racing, F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE.
5 — Men’s water polo, NCAA championships game, Los Angeles
10-12 — Speedskating, World Cup, Calgary.
11 — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I championship game, Cary, N.C..
13-18 — Swimming, FINA World Swimming Championships, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
16-19 — Men’s golf, PNC Father-Son Challenge, Orlando, Fla.
17 or 18 — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, TBD.
18 — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.
18 — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Columbus, Ohio.
28 — Biathlon, World Team Challing, Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
