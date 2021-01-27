2021 Sports Calendar

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 300, Austin, Texas.
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Kansas City, Kan.
1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany
1 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
1 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round 17, Salt Lake City.
2 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Genesys 300, Austin, Texas.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Kansas City, Kan.
2 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain.
2-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Madrid.
6-9 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥1, Winsor, Ontario.
6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Simmons Bank Open, College Grove, Tenn.
6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
6-9 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi, Thailand.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Darlington, S.C.
7-9 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women’s championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.
8 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Jamaica International Invitational, Kingston.
8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Darlington, S.C.
8 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I championship game, Columbus, Ohio.
8 — Pro Hockey, last day of regular season.
8-30 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.
9 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Tokyo.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Darlington, S.C.
9-16 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Rome.
10-11 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 4, Newberry, Fla.
11 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Nanjing, China.
11 — Pro Hockey, Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.
11-14 — Men’s and women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Wheeling, W.V..
11-15 — Women’s golf, NCAA Division II championships, Detroit, Mich.
12 — Auto Racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.
12-15 — Men’s golf, European PGA, British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas.
13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Knoxville (Tenn.) Open.
13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
13-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas.
13-16 — Modern Pentathlon, UIPM World Championships, Weiden, Germany.
13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, Hainan Island, China.
14-16 — Auto racing, NHRA, NKG Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.
14-17 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division III championships, Lansing, Mich.
15 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Dover, Del.
15 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.
16 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
16 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.
16 — Pro Basketball, NBA regular season ends.
16 — Women’s water polo, NCAA championship game, Los Angeles.
16-17 — Athletics, IC4A Outdoor, Princeton, N.J.
16-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Geneva Open, Geneva.
16-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Lyon, France.
17-21 — Men’s golf, NCAA Division II championships, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
17-24 — Badminton, Thomas and Ulber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark.
18-21 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Silvis, Ill.
18-21 — NBA Play-In Tournament.
18-22 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.
18-22 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II championships, Surprise, Ariz.
19 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Golden Spike, Ostrava, Czech Republic.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas.
20-21 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Sprint Olympic Quailfier, Barnaul, Russia.
20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, KC Golf Classic, Kansas City, Mo.
20-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Championship, Kiawah Island, S.C.
20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Va.
20-29 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I championship, Orlando, Fla.
21-23 — Auto racing, NHRA, Spring Nationals, Baytown, Texas.
21-23 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥2, Singapore.
21-26 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
21-June 6 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championships, Minsk, Belarus and Riga, Latvia.
22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas.
22-23 — Triathlon, Duathlon U.S. National Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
22-26 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, University Place, Wash.
22-July 22 — NBA Playoffs.
23 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco.
23 — Auto Racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas.
23 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II championship game, Salem, Va.
23 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III championship game, Salem, Va.
23-June 6 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Roland Garros, France.
24 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship Gold and Bronze Medal games, Zurich, Switzerland.
24-30 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III championships, Claremont, Calif.
25-28 — Women’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Ypsilanti, Mich.
26 — Soccer, UEFA, Europa League Final, Gdansk, Poland.
26-28 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
26-30 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, New Match-Play Event, TBD.
27-29 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor championships, Allendale, Mich.
27-29 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor championships, TBD.
27-30 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Made in Denmark, Farso.
27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Evans Scholars Invitational, Glenview, Ill.
27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
27-30 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.
27-31 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II championships, Denver, Colo.
27-June 1 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III championships, Salem, Va.
27-June 2 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.
28 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Qatar Super GP, Doha.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Concord, N.C.
28 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Semifinals, Towson, Md.
28-29 — Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III championships, TBD.
28-30 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥3, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
28-June 2 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
28-June 4 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Concord, N.C.
29 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I semifinals, East Hartford, Conn.
29 — Soccer, UEFA, Champions League Final, Istanbul, Turkey.
29-30 — Swimming, Marathon Swim Qualifier, Fukuoka, Japan.
29-June 1 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Regionals, sites TBD.
3-9 — Boxing, National Golden Gloves, Tulsa, Okla.
30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
30 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II & III championship games, East Hartford, Conn.
30 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.
30 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, Towson, Md.
30-31 — Swimming, FINA Olympic Games Qualification Tournament, Fukuoka, Japan.
30-June 6 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Criterium du Dauphine, France.
31 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I championship game, East Hartford, Conn.
