Sports News

2021 Sports Calendar

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 8:40 pm
2 min read
      
Subject to change
JULY

1-4 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland.

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

1-4 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit.

1-4 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.

2-4 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Mobil1 Sportscar Grand Prix, Bowmanville, Ontario.

2-4 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥6, Bolzano, Italy.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3-12 — Fencing, USA Fencing Division I National Championships.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden.

4 — Auto Racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.

4 — Auto racing, Indycar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

8 — NBA, NBA Finals begin.

8-11 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Colorado Championship, Berthoud.

8-11 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

8-11 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Omaha, Neb.

8-11 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

8-11 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Fairfield, Conn.

9 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Knoxville, Tenn.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Atlanta.

11 — Auto racing, Indycar, Honday Indy Toronto, Toronto.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga.

11 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Kausala, Finland.

12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Hamburg European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

12-18 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London.

13 — Major League Baseball, All-Star Game at Atlanta.

14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

16-18 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.

17 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, IMSA Sportscar Weekend, Lakeville, Conn.

17 — Ice hockey, NHL, Deadline for protection lists for expansion draft.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Croatia Open Umag, Umag, Croatia.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Swiss Open Gstaad, Gstaad, Switzerland.

21 — Ice hockey, NHL, Expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

23 — Olympic Games, Tokyo.

23-24 — Pro hockey, NHL Draft.

23-25 — Auto racing, NHRA, Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

25 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

26- Aug. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, Atlanta.

26-Aug. 1 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Generali Open, Kitzbuhel, Austria.

28 — Ice hockey, NHL free agency begins.

30-Aug. 1 — Auto racing, NHRA, Favl-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa, Spain.

