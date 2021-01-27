2021 Sports Calendar

|Subject to change
|OCTOBER
1-3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
1-3 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥3, Berlin.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Talladega, Ala.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Talladega, Ala.
3 — Running, London Marathon.
3 — Horse racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Paris.
3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Motegi, Japan.
3 — Auto Racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.
3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Talladega, Ala.
4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, China Open, Beijing
4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open Tennis, Tokyo
7-9 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥4, Budapest, Hungary.
7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Texas Fall Nationals, Ennis, Texas.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Constellation Furyk & Friends, Jacksonville, Fla.
7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de Espana, Madrid.
7-10 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, West Caldwell, N.J.
9 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship, Lahaina, Hawaii.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Concord, N.C.
9 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia, Italy.
9 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.
10 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Buriram Buri Ram, Thailand.
10 — Auto Racing, F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.
10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.
10-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters, Shanghai
10 — Running, Chicago Marathon.
14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.
14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Sotogrande, Spain.
14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai.
14-19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Guangxi, China.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Fort Worth, Texas.
17 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.
17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth.
17-24 — Rowing, World Championships, Shanghai, China.
18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium.
18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Stockholm Open, Stockholm.
18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.
21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Busan, South Korea.
21-23 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥5, Doha, Qatar.
21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Kansas City, Kan.
24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Playoff Race, Kansas City, Kan.
24 — Auto Racing, F1, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.
24 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
25-31 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, Vienna, Austria
25-31 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel, Basel, Switzerland
26 — Major League Baseball, World Series starts.
28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.
28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGa, Hero Indian Open, TBC, India.
28-30 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥6, Kazan, Russia.
28-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, New Taipei City, Taiwan.
29-31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Ridgeway, Va.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Ridgeway, Va.
31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sepang, Malaysia.
31 — Auto Racing, F1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.
31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Playoff Race, Martinsville, Tenn.
