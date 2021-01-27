2021 Sports Calendar

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 8:40 pm
2 min read
      
Subject to change
OCTOBER

1-3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

1-3 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥3, Berlin.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Talladega, Ala.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Talladega, Ala.

3 — Running, London Marathon.

3 — Horse racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

3 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Motegi, Japan.

3 — Auto Racing, F1, Singapore Grand Prix.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Talladega, Ala.

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, China Open, Beijing

4-10 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open Tennis, Tokyo

7-9 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥4, Budapest, Hungary.

7-10 — Auto racing, NHRA, Texas Fall Nationals, Ennis, Texas.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Constellation Furyk & Friends, Jacksonville, Fla.

7-10 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Open de Espana, Madrid.

7-10 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, West Caldwell, N.J.

9 — Triathlon, Ironman World Championship, Lahaina, Hawaii.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Concord, N.C.

9 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia, Italy.

9 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.

10 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Buriram Buri Ram, Thailand.

10 — Auto Racing, F1, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Bank of America ROVAL 500, Concord, N.C.

10-17 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Shanghai Masters, Shanghai

10 — Running, Chicago Marathon.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

14-17 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Sotogrande, Spain.

14-17 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai.

14-19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Guangxi, China.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Fort Worth, Texas.

17 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth.

17-24 — Rowing, World Championships, Shanghai, China.

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, European Open, Antwerp, Belgium.

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Stockholm Open, Stockholm.

18-24 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, VTB Kremlin Cup, Moscow.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Busan, South Korea.

21-23 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥5, Doha, Qatar.

21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Kansas City, Kan.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Playoff Race, Kansas City, Kan.

24 — Auto Racing, F1, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

24 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.

25-31 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Erste Bank Open, Vienna, Austria

25-31 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Swiss Indoors Basel, Basel, Switzerland

26 — Major League Baseball, World Series starts.

28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai.

28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGa, Hero Indian Open, TBC, India.

28-30 — Swimming, FINA World Cup ‥6, Kazan, Russia.

28-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

29-31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Ridgeway, Va.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Playoff Race, Ridgeway, Va.

31 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sepang, Malaysia.

31 — Auto Racing, F1, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Playoff Race, Martinsville, Tenn.

