2021 Sports Calendar

1 — Auto Racing, F1, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

5 — Pro football, Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

5-8 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Hero Open, Fife, Scotland.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, TBD.

5-8 — Men’s golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Watkins Glen N.Y.

7 — Harness racing, Hambletonian Stakes, East Rutherford, N.J.

8 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

8 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

9 — Pro football, Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

9-15 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Pologne, Poland

9-15 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur, Oakmont, Pa.

9-15 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, Toronto

12 — Major League Baseball, New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.

12-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

12-15 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, TBD.

13-15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

14 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai, China.

14 — Auto racing, Indycar, GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Indianapolis.

14-Sept. 5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, La Vuelta Ciclista a España, Spain

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course.

15 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, Germany

15 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Spielberg, Austria.

15-22 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Western and Southern Open, Cincinnati

18-22 — Auto racing, NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

18-29 — Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pa.

19-22 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Czech Masters, Prague.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Boise (Idaho) Open.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, Jersey City, N.J.

19-22 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s British Open, Carnoustie, Scotland.

2-8 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Citi Open, Washington

2-8 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rye, N.Y.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Playoff Race, Madison, Ill.

21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

21 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Brooklyn, Michigan.

22 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, China Event, TBD

22 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Danville, Va.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

22 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France, France.

22 — Major League Baseball, Little League Classic, Angels vs. Indians at Williamsport, Pa.

22 — Running, Berlin Marathon.

22-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.

24-Sept. 5 — Paralympic Games, Tokyo.

26 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Athletissima, Lausanne, Switzerland.

26-29 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Columbus, Ohio.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Owings, Mills Md.

26-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, Vancouver, Canada.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Daytona Beach, Fla.

28 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

28-Sept. 2 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Amateur, Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.

29 — Auto Racing, F1, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

29 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Silverstone, England.

30-Sept. 5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, BinckBank Tour, Benelux.

