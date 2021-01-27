2021 Sports Calendar

|Subject to change
|FEBRUARY
1-19 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.
1-2 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Rosa Khutor, Russia.
1-5 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, Brisbane/Perth/Sydney, Australia.
3-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Manmouth Mountain, Calif.
3-6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
3-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Mammouth Mountain, Calif.
4-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls aerials, Deer Valley, Utah.
4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5-7 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.
5-7 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Bakuriani, Georgia.
5-7 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Klingenthal, Germany.
5-7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Feldberg, Germany.
6 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Central Region Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
6 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Six, Indianapolis.
6 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Tampa Bay, Fla.
6 — Pro football, NFL Awards.
6-7 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.
6-7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Bannoye, Russia.
7 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-East Region Finals, Richmond, Va.
7 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Tampa Bay, Fla.
8-20 — Men’s and women’s, ITF, Australian Open, Melbourne.
8-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.
9 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, The Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.
10-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Calgary.
10-13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Calgary.
10-14 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Beijing.
10-21 — Biathlon, World Championships, Pokljuka, Slovenia.
10-21 — Biathlon, World Cup, Pokljuka, Slovenia.
11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.
11-14 — Speedskating, World Cup Final, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Nextera Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12-14 Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboarding cross, Dolni Morava, Czech Republic.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Millrose Games, New York.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.
13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Minsk, Belarus.
13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Seven, Orlando, Fla.
13-14 — Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.
13-14 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Pyeongchang, South Korea.
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.
14 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-South Region Finals, Tampa Bay, Fla.
14-21 — Men’s water polo, Olympic Qualification Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
17 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland.
17 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
18-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles.
18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
18-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Championships, Zhangjiakou, China.
18-28 — Snowboarding, World Championships, Zhangjiakou, China.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race at Daytona Road Course.
19-24 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.
2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Five, Indianapolis.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.
20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Eight, Orlando, Fla.
20-21 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
20-21 — Luge, World Cup, Beijing.
20-24 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, combined, Super G, Crans Montana, Switzerland.
20-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, Cordoba, Argentina
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.
21 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship Finals, Jupiter, Fla.
21-27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, UAE Tour, United Arab Emirates.
21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier, France.
22 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for other players.
22-March 7 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.
23 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.
23 — Pro football, First day NFL clubs can designate Franchise or Transition Players.
24 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Madrid, Spain.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.
25-28 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Val di Fassa, Italy.
25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.
25-March 2 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
26-28 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥1, Zhuhai, China.
26-28 — Gymnastics, Men’s Winter Cup Challenge, Indianapolis.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Homestead, Fla.
27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, Belgium.
27 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory reporting date.
27 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
27-28 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, Bansko, Bulgaria.
27-Mar. 7 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam
27-Mar. 7 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires, Argentina
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.
