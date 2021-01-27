2021 Sports Calendar

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 8:40 pm
4 min read
      
Subject to change
FEBRUARY

1-19 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings.

1-2 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Rosa Khutor, Russia.

1-5 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, Brisbane/Perth/Sydney, Australia.

3-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Manmouth Mountain, Calif.

3-6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

3-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Mammouth Mountain, Calif.

4-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls aerials, Deer Valley, Utah.

4-7 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

4-7 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5-7 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.

5-7 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Bakuriani, Georgia.

5-7 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Klingenthal, Germany.

5-7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Feldberg, Germany.

6 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Central Region Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

6 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Six, Indianapolis.

6 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Tampa Bay, Fla.

6 — Pro football, NFL Awards.

6-7 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.

6-7 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Bannoye, Russia.

7 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-East Region Finals, Richmond, Va.

7 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Tampa Bay, Fla.

8-20 — Men’s and women’s, ITF, Australian Open, Melbourne.

8-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

9 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Lievin, France.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, The Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Calgary.

10-13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Calgary.

10-14 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Beijing.

10-21 — Biathlon, World Championships, Pokljuka, Slovenia.

10-21 — Biathlon, World Cup, Pokljuka, Slovenia.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Duel 1 and 2 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

11-14 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

11-14 — Speedskating, World Cup Final, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Nextera Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12-14 Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboarding cross, Dolni Morava, Czech Republic.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Millrose Games, New York.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Minsk, Belarus.

13 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Seven, Orlando, Fla.

13-14 — Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany.

13-14 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Pyeongchang, South Korea.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

14 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-South Region Finals, Tampa Bay, Fla.

14-21 — Men’s water polo, Olympic Qualification Tournament, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

17 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Copernicus Cup, Torun, Poland.

17 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

18-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s and women’s World Cup, Rasnov, Romania.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles.

18-21 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

18-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Championships, Zhangjiakou, China.

18-28 — Snowboarding, World Championships, Zhangjiakou, China.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race at Daytona Road Course.

19-24 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

2 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Five, Indianapolis.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

20 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Eight, Orlando, Fla.

20-21 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

20-21 — Luge, World Cup, Beijing.

20-24 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, combined, Super G, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

20-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, Cordoba, Argentina

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race at Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

21 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship Finals, Jupiter, Fla.

21-27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, UAE Tour, United Arab Emirates.

21-28 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier, France.

22 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for other players.

22-March 7 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Oberstdorf, Germany.

23 — Pro Basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.

23 — Pro football, First day NFL clubs can designate Franchise or Transition Players.

24 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Madrid, Spain.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

25-28 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City.

25-28 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, Super G, Val di Fassa, Italy.

25-28 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.

25-March 2 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

26-28 — Diving, FINA World Series ‥1, Zhuhai, China.

26-28 — Gymnastics, Men’s Winter Cup Challenge, Indianapolis.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Homestead, Fla.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, Belgium.

27 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory reporting date.

27 — Pro Basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

27-28 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, Bansko, Bulgaria.

27-Mar. 7 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam

27-Mar. 7 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires, Argentina

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. Va.

