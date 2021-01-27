2021 Sports Calendar

Subject to change JANUARY

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Peach Bowl, Atlanta.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Arlington, Texas.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans.

1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val Mustair, Switzerland.

1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

2 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

2 — College football, Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.

2 — College football, Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

2 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa Bay, Fla.

2-3 — Luge, World Cup, Konigssee, Germany.

3 — Ice hockey, NHL Training camps open.

3 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.

3-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open.

4-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha.

5 — College football, 2020 Heisman Trophy presentation.

5-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Antalya Open, Antalya, Turkey

5-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach, Fla.

5-6 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Toblach, Italy.

6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.

6 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.

6-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abu Dhabi Open, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii.

7-8 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, big air, Kreischberg, Austria.

7-9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, big air, Kreischberg, Austria.

8-10 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.

8-10 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Flemme, Italy.

8-10 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, giant slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.

8-10 — Men’s water polo, World League Europe Final Tournament, Debrecen, Hungary.

8-9 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.

9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Scuol, Switzerland.

9-10 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

9-10 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

9-10 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Titisee-Neustadt, Germany.

10 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

10 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.

10-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open Qualifying, Doha, Qatar

11 — College football, College Football Championship.

11-21 — Figure Skating, US Figure Skating Championships, Las Vegas.

12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Flachau, Austria.

12-15 — NCAA Convention, virtual.

12-17 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.

13 — Ice hockey, NHL season begins.

13 — Pro Soccer, NWSL Draft.

13-15 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Montafon, Austria.

13-17 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

14 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

14-16 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Montafon, Austria.

14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Central Region, Wauwatosa, Wis.

14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-East Region, Richmond, Va.

14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-South Region, Tampa Bay, Fla.

14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Southwest Region, Garland, Texas.

14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-West Region, Phoenix.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.

15 — Major League Baseball, MLB Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

15-17 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

15-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round One, Houston.

16-17 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Yaroslavl, Russia.

16-17 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

16-17 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

16-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

16-17 — Speedskating, European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

16-17 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, slalom, Maribor, Slovenia.

17-24 — Women’s water polo, Olympic Qualification Tournament, Trieste, Italy.

19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Two, Houston.

19-24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Australia.

19-24 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

20-23 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Laax, Switzerland.

20-24 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Idre, Sweden.

21 — Men’s soccer, MLS SuperDraft.

21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

22-24 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Road Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

21-24 — Biathlon, World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

22-24 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Konigsse, Germany.

22-24 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Gdansk, Poland.

22-24 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

22-24 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

22-24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Chiesa In Valmalenco, Italy.

22-24 — Speedskating, World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, aerials, Moscow.

23 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

23 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Three, Houston.

23-24 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

23-24 — Luge, World Cup, Igls, Austria.

24 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-West Region Finals, Phoenix.

24 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

25-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

26 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

26 — Men’s’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Schladming, Austria.

26 — Women’s alpine skiing, giant slalom, Kronplatz, Italy.

27-31 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.

28-31 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

29 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.

29-31 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Falun, Sweden.

29-31 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Feldberg, Germany.

29-31 — Luge, World Championships, Konigssee, Germany.

29-31 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Seefeld, Austria.

29-31 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

29-31 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, St. Lary, France.

29-31 — Speedskating, World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

30 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

30 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Calgary.

30 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Four, Indianapolis.

30 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Moscow.

30-31 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Chamonix, France.

31 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Southwest Region Finals, Garland, Texas.

31 — College football, Hula Bowl, Honolulu.

31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia.

31 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Val St. Come, Quebec.

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP/WTA Tour, Melbourne 1, Melbourne, Australia

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP/WTA Tour, Melbourne 2, Melbourne, Australia

31-Feb. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, WTA Melbourne.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.