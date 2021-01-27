2021 Sports Calendar

|Subject to change
|JANUARY
1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
1 — College football, Peach Bowl, Atlanta.
1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Arlington, Texas.
1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans.
1 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val Mustair, Switzerland.
1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
2 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.
2 — College football, Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.
2 — College football, Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
2 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa Bay, Fla.
2-3 — Luge, World Cup, Konigssee, Germany.
3 — Ice hockey, NHL Training camps open.
3 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria.
3-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Shenzhen (China) Open.
4-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Doha.
5 — College football, 2020 Heisman Trophy presentation.
5-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Antalya Open, Antalya, Turkey
5-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach, Fla.
5-6 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Toblach, Italy.
6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.
6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria.
6 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Zagreb, Croatia.
6-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abu Dhabi Open, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii.
7-8 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, big air, Kreischberg, Austria.
7-9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, big air, Kreischberg, Austria.
8-10 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Winterberg, Germany.
8-10 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Flemme, Italy.
8-10 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, giant slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.
8-10 — Men’s water polo, World League Europe Final Tournament, Debrecen, Hungary.
8-9 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.
9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Scuol, Switzerland.
9-10 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.
9-10 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.
9-10 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Titisee-Neustadt, Germany.
10 — Cross-country skiing, Stage World Cup, Val di Fiemme, Italy.
10 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Adelboden, Switzerland.
10-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open Qualifying, Doha, Qatar
11 — College football, College Football Championship.
11-21 — Figure Skating, US Figure Skating Championships, Las Vegas.
12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Flachau, Austria.
12-15 — NCAA Convention, virtual.
12-17 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, combined, downhill, slalom, Wengen, Switzerland.
13 — Ice hockey, NHL season begins.
13 — Pro Soccer, NWSL Draft.
13-15 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Montafon, Austria.
13-17 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.
14 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.
14-16 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Montafon, Austria.
14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Central Region, Wauwatosa, Wis.
14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-East Region, Richmond, Va.
14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-South Region, Tampa Bay, Fla.
14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Southwest Region, Garland, Texas.
14-17 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-West Region, Phoenix.
14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.
15 — Major League Baseball, MLB Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
15-17 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.
15-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.
16 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round One, Houston.
16-17 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Yaroslavl, Russia.
16-17 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.
16-17 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.
16-17 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.
16-17 — Speedskating, European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
16-17 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, giant slalom, slalom, Maribor, Slovenia.
17-24 — Women’s water polo, Olympic Qualification Tournament, Trieste, Italy.
19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Two, Houston.
19-24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Santos Tour Down Under, Australia.
19-24 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Super G, downhill, slalom, Kitzbuehel, Austria.
20-23 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe slopestyle, Laax, Switzerland.
20-24 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Idre, Sweden.
21 — Men’s soccer, MLS SuperDraft.
21-24 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.
21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
22-24 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Road Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
21-24 — Biathlon, World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.
22-24 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, World Cup, Konigsse, Germany.
22-24 — Short Track Speedskating, European Championships, Gdansk, Poland.
22-24 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
22-24 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.
22-24 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Chiesa In Valmalenco, Italy.
22-24 — Speedskating, World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, aerials, Moscow.
23 — Horse racing, Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
23 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Three, Houston.
23-24 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
23-24 — Luge, World Cup, Igls, Austria.
24 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-West Region Finals, Phoenix.
24 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.
25-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.
26 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.
26 — Men’s’s alpine skiing, World Cup, slalom, Schladming, Austria.
26 — Women’s alpine skiing, giant slalom, Kronplatz, Italy.
27-31 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
28-31 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.
28-31 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, downhill, giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
29 — Athletics, IAAF Indoor, Karlsruhe, Germany.
29-31 — Cross-country skiing, World Cup, Falun, Sweden.
29-31 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, ski cross, Feldberg, Germany.
29-31 — Luge, World Championships, Konigssee, Germany.
29-31 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Seefeld, Austria.
29-31 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.
29-31 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, St. Lary, France.
29-31 — Speedskating, World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
30 — College football, Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.
30 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, moguls, Calgary.
30 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Round Four, Indianapolis.
30 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Moscow.
30-31 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Chamonix, France.
31 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship-Southwest Region Finals, Garland, Texas.
31 — College football, Hula Bowl, Honolulu.
31 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, Australia.
31 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Aerials, Val St. Come, Quebec.
31-Feb. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP/WTA Tour, Melbourne 1, Melbourne, Australia
31-Feb. 6 — Men’s and women’s tennis, ATP/WTA Tour, Melbourne 2, Melbourne, Australia
31-Feb. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, WTA Melbourne.
