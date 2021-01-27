2021 Sports Calendar

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.
3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.
3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.
3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
3-6 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, San Francisco.
3-9 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
3-9 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.
4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Rome.
4-6 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.
4-6 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥5, Madrid, Spain.
4-7 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 3, Chula Vista, Calif.
5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, Detroit.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Lexington, Ohio.
5 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.
5-12 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.
5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.
6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.
6 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
6 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.
6-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Suisse, Switzerland
7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Libema Open, Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart, Germany
7-18 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.
7-8 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.
9-12 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Eugene, Ore.
10 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.
10-13 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥4, Rostock, Germany.
10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.
10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greenville, S.C.
10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario.
10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, LPGA Mediheal Championship, Daly City, Calif.
11- July 11 — Soccer, UEFA, Euro 2020, various sites.
11-13 — Auto racing, NHRA, New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
11-13 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft.
11-July 11 — Soccer, Copa America, Colombia, Argentina.
12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Fort Worth, Texas.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Fort Worth, Texas.
12-13 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.
12-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.
13 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.
13 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
13-20 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.
14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.
14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.
14-20 — Swimming, FINA Women’s Super Final, TBD.
14-20 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.
17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.
17-20 — Men’s golf, USGA U.S. Open Championship, San Diego.
17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.
18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series race, Fort Worth, Texas.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Nashville, Tenn.
20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Nashville, Tenn.
20 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.
20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca Championships, Mallorca, Spain
20-July 11 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Wimbledon, London
21 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
21-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, Great Britain
22-27 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), St. Louis.
22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, TBD.
22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.
22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.
22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.
22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.
24-27 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.
25-July 4 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Detroit, Mich.
26-July 18 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.
26-July 2 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.
26-July 2 — Swimming, FINA Men’s Super Final, Tblisi, Georgia.
27 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
27 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.
28 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.
29-4 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.
