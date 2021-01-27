2021 Sports Calendar

Subject to change JUNE

3-6 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

3-6 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, San Francisco.

3-9 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

3-9 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I championships, Oklahoma City.

4 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Rome.

4-6 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.

4-6 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥5, Madrid, Spain.

4-7 — Archery, U.S. Olympic Trials, Stage 3, Chula Vista, Calif.

5 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, Detroit.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Lexington, Ohio.

5 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5 — Horse racing, English Derby, Epsom, England.

5-12 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.

5-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division I Super Regionals, sites TBD.

6 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Fanny Blankers-Koen Games, Hengelo, Netherlands.

6 — Auto Racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

6 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.

6-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Suisse, Switzerland

7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Libema Open, Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart, Germany

7-18 — Shooting, ISSF Running Target World Championships, Chateauroux, France.

7-8 — Athletics, IAAF World Continental Tour, Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland.

9-12 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor championships, Eugene, Ore.

10 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway.

10-13 — Diving, FINA Grand Prix ‥4, Rostock, Germany.

10-13 — Men’s golf, European PGA, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greenville, S.C.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, LPGA Mediheal Championship, Daly City, Calif.

11- July 11 — Soccer, UEFA, Euro 2020, various sites.

11-13 — Auto racing, NHRA, New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

11-13 — Major League Baseball, Amateur Draft.

11-July 11 — Soccer, Copa America, Colombia, Argentina.

12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series Race, Fort Worth, Texas.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Fort Worth, Texas.

12-13 — Auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France.

12-24 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

13 — Auto Racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

13 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

13-20 — Swimming, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Omaha, Neb.

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Fever-Tree Championships, London.

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany.

14-20 — Swimming, FINA Women’s Super Final, TBD.

14-20 — Women’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

15 — Pro Basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Korn Ferry, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

17-20 — Men’s golf, USGA U.S. Open Championship, San Diego.

17-20 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck, Series race, Fort Worth, Texas.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity, Series Race, Nashville, Tenn.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Monster Energy, Cup Series Race, Nashville, Tenn.

20 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

20-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca Championships, Mallorca, Spain

20-July 11 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Wimbledon, London

21 — Men’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

21-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, Great Britain

22-27 — Gymnastics, U.S. Championships(Artistic and Rhythmic), St. Louis.

22-28 — Archery, Final Olympic Qualifying Tournament, World Cup, TBD.

22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia.

22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania.

22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Split, Croatia.

22-July 4 — Men’s basketball, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, Victoria, B.C.

24-27 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

25-July 4 — Weightlifting, U.S. Championships, Detroit, Mich.

26-July 18 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

26-July 2 — Men’s Water Polo, FINA Super Final, TBA.

26-July 2 — Swimming, FINA Men’s Super Final, Tblisi, Georgia.

27 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

27 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

28 — Women’s golf, U.S. Olympic team is finalized based on world rankings.

29-4 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.

