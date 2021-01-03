On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

3×3 basketball player from Switzerland comes out as gay

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:47 am
< a min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — A player on Switzerland’s 3×3 basketball team publicly came out as gay on Friday.

Marco Lehmann announced his sexuality one month after playing at the 3×3 World Tour finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“This is for the future generations so they can live a free sporting life without hiding,” the 27-year-old Lehmann said in an article published on the international basketball federation’s website.

Lehmann said he started having panic attacks in December 2019 despite success on the court as a professional. He had a top-15 world ranking in the street format of the game, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year. Switzerland, however, did not qualify for the delayed Tokyo Games.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

“I was definitely living the dream. And yet I wasn’t happy,” said Lehmann, recalling anti-gay comments made by teammates and coaches.

“This is why a lot of young guys quit playing team sports when they discover they’re gay,” he wrote. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m trying to win a World Tour and bring Switzerland to the 2024 Olympics.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration