On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 8:53 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Five Manchester City players are continuing to isolate and won’t be available for the game against Chelsea after contracting the coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.

The club has only identified forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker as having contracted COVID-19.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday that there have been a “couple” of positive cases among the club’s staff but players weren’t infected.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Premier League has said it has no plans to suspend the competition despite rising infections nationally caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the league, criticizing the late decision to postpone the match against Fulham around three hours before Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff after a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival.

“I felt (it was) unprofessional, but that is the way it was,” Mourinho said Friday. “We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

“Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.”

Tottenham hosts Leeds on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Cyber Security Awareness Month 2020:...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier