76ers play the Nets, seek 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
Philadelphia 76ers (7-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -2; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia seeks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 39.2 from 3-point range.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The 76ers gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nets: Reggie Perry: day to day (groin), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), Rodions Kurucs: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

