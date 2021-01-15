On Air: This Just In
A man of letters: Yogi Berra to be featured on new stamp

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 7:30 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yogi Berra will soon be all over — your mail, that is.

The New York Yankees great known for his funny malaprops will be featured on a new stamp this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, truly making him a man of letters.

A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”

Among his more notable Yogi-isms: “It ain’t over till it’s over” and “when you come to a fork in the road, take it” and “the future ain’t what it used to be.”

Born as Lawrence Peter Berra, the Hall of Fame catcher died in 2015 at 90.

The preliminary design of Berra’s stamp shows him smiling in catcher’s gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes.

Author Ursula K. Le Guin and artist Emilio Sanchez also will be portrayed on stamps this year, along with ones depicting a mallard duck, sun science and tap dancing.

The issue date for the new stamps will be announced later, and maybe fans will flock to the post office to get Berra’s stamp.

Or maybe not.

As Yogi famously said about a popular spot: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

