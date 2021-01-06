On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:28 pm
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (10-2)

Pleasant 5-15 0-0 10, Kohl 3-4 1-1 7, Daniels 2-7 3-3 7, Mason 6-13 0-0 13, Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Gayman 5-9 3-4 15, Morris 3-8 0-1 6, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, McLaughlin 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 9-11 66.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-8)

Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0, Boothman 6-19 7-9 22, Janacek 1-6 3-3 5, Pierre 1-1 2-2 4, Castro 5-9 0-0 13, Lee 5-9 2-3 12, Tse 2-2 0-0 4, Thompson 0-3 3-5 3, Gomes 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 17-22 63.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 3-22 (Gayman 2-5, Mason 1-4, Pleasant 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Miller 0-2, Daniels 0-3, Morris 0-5), Houston Baptist 6-19 (Castro 3-4, Boothman 3-10, Thompson 0-2, Janacek 0-3). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 40 (Pleasant 13), Houston Baptist 26 (Castro 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 17 (Pleasant, Miller, Gayman 3), Houston Baptist 8 (Tse 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 20, Houston Baptist 20. A_140 (1,000).

