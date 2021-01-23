On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Abilene Christian 93, Cent. Arkansas 58

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:53 pm
CENT. ARKANSAS (3-11)

Chatham 2-6 0-0 4, Shittu 1-2 1-1 3, Bennett 4-6 2-3 11, Bergersen 3-10 1-2 8, Baker 1-5 2-2 4, Cooper 4-11 2-2 12, Kayouloud 3-6 2-2 8, Olowokere 2-5 1-2 5, George 0-1 1-2 1, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, B.Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, South 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-16 58.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (12-3)

Pleasant 4-8 3-4 11, Kohl 7-9 2-4 16, Daniels 2-5 0-0 6, Miller 4-4 0-0 9, Morris 1-6 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-11 0-0 12, Cameron 3-5 1-1 8, Steele 3-3 2-3 10, Gayman 3-6 0-0 7, Richardson 2-4 0-0 4, A.Simmons 0-1 2-2 2, Hiepler 1-1 2-2 5, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 13-18 93.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 4-14 (Cooper 2-7, Bennett 1-1, Bergersen 1-3, Baker 0-3), Abilene Christian 12-31 (McLaughlin 4-10, Steele 2-2, Daniels 2-5, Gayman 1-1, Hiepler 1-1, Miller 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Richardson 0-1, A.Simmons 0-1, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out_Bennett. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 30 (Chatham 7), Abilene Christian 31 (Pleasant, Morris, Steele 5). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 6 (Bergersen 2), Abilene Christian 29 (Miller, Cameron 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 23, Abilene Christian 18. A_411 (4,600).

