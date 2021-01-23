On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:15 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 21 points, RJ Glasper scored 17 — including a runner in the lane with 3.4 seconds left — as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated Kansas City 60-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Francis Lacis had seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Roos (5-9, 1-4). Josiah Allick added 11 points. Zion Williams had five points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

