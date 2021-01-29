ACU looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Abilene Christian (13-3, 5-1) vs. Incarnate Word (6-7, 3-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. Abilene Christian has won by an average of 15 points in its last six wins over the Cardinals. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on March 1, 2017, an 89-75 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant and Reggie Miller have combined to account for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 69.3 points per game and allowed 70.5 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 78.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIS: Through 13 games, Incarnate Word’s Keaston Willis has connected on 30.6 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 10-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wildcats are 3-3 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats first among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 282nd, nationally).

