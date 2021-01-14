On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Tennessee St. 65-64

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:54 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams tied his career high with 21 points and Brandon Huffman scored the game-winner with five seconds to go as Jacksonville State edged Tennessee State 65-64 on Thursday night.

Huffman, who was named Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, added 17 points with five rebounds for Jacksonville State, perhaps his biggest coming in the last 21 seconds. Huffman snatched the rebound of a missed Tennessee State free throw at the 21-second mark and laid the ball in for Jacksonville State’s first lead of the second half with five ticks left.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-2 OVC) earned their fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Pal added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ravel Moody scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (2-7, 1-5). Mark Freeman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 11 points.

Tennessee State led from the time Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer on his first shot about two minutes into the game all the way until the last five seconds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

