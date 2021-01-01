Trending:
Adamu lifts Montana State over Montana-Western 96-67

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 6:33 pm
< a min read
      

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Montana State to a 96-67 win over Montana-Western on Friday.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points for Montana State (3-3). Xavier Bishop added 12 points and Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Jamal Stephenson had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Tanner Haverfield added 14 points and Max Clark had 13 points.

