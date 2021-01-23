On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 65-61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jalen Adaway recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Bonaventure to a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Dominick Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaren Holmes had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points for the Dukes (4-6, 3-5). Michael Hughes added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Weathers had 10 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 62-48 on Jan. 15.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine