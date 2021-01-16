Air Force 72, Wyoming 69

WYOMING (7-5)
Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 2-5 0-0 6, Maldonado 7-10 0-3 14, Marble 3-7 1-2 8, Williams 5-11 3-6 15, Dusell 5-7 1-1 13, Jeffries 3-5 0-0 9, Oden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 5-12 69.
AIR FORCE (4-7)
Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Joyce 8-10 1-2 21, McClintock 1-5 0-0 3, Van Soelen 5-10 2-3 13, Walker 6-11 2-4 15, Akaya 6-9 3-4 15, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Kinrade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 8-13 72.
Halftime_Wyoming 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 10-27 (Jeffries 3-5, Dusell 2-4, Foster 2-5, Williams 2-6, Marble 1-4, Thompson 0-3), Air Force 8-20 (Joyce 4-5, McClintock 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Walker 1-4, Van Soelen 1-5, Akaya 0-1). Rebounds_Wyoming 32 (Thompson 9), Air Force 22 (McClintock, Akaya 6). Assists_Wyoming 13 (Williams 5), Air Force 15 (McClintock 6). Total Fouls_Wyoming 14, Air Force 10.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments