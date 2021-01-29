Air Force looks to end streak vs San Jose St.

Air Force (4-11, 2-9) vs. San Jose State (4-11, 2-9)

Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to extend Air Force’s conference losing streak to five games. Air Force’s last MWC win came against the Wyoming Cowboys 72-69 on Jan. 16. San Jose State is coming off a 59-58 win over Air Force in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: San Jose State’s Jalen Dalcourt, Ralph Agee and Sebastian Mendoza have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Falcons have scored 60.2 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 55.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE A.J.: A.J. Walker has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Air Force is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

