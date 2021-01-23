On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Akron 79, W. Michigan 68

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:53 pm
AKRON (8-3)

Ali 1-4 2-2 4, Dailey 1-7 0-0 3, E.Freeman 4-4 1-4 9, Jackson 8-17 13-14 32, Trimble 2-8 0-0 6, Dawson 5-6 0-0 13, Tribble 1-1 1-3 3, Reece 0-0 2-2 2, Clarke 1-1 2-2 5, Marshall 0-1 1-2 1, Wynn 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-49 23-31 79.

W. MICHIGAN (2-9)

Emilien 2-6 1-2 5, Lee 10-17 2-3 22, J.Freeman 0-4 2-2 2, Martin 4-7 2-2 11, Whitens 1-3 0-0 2, Boyer-Richard 2-4 0-0 4, Hamilton 3-5 0-0 8, Wilkins 2-6 0-0 4, Toliver 3-4 1-1 9, Barrs 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 9-12 68.

Halftime_W. Michigan 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Akron 10-30 (Dawson 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Trimble 2-8, Clarke 1-1, Dailey 1-6, Marshall 0-1, Ali 0-3), W. Michigan 5-16 (Hamilton 2-2, Toliver 2-3, Martin 1-2, Boyer-Richard 0-1, J.Freeman 0-1, Lee 0-2, Wilkins 0-2, Emilien 0-3). Fouled Out_Reece, Hamilton. Rebounds_Akron 28 (E.Freeman 10), W. Michigan 20 (Emilien 5). Assists_Akron 10 (Jackson 6), W. Michigan 10 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Akron 15, W. Michigan 23.

