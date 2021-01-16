Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT

TOLEDO (11-4)
Millner 6-9 1-2 16, Shumate 2-6 0-0 4, M.Jackson 8-23 6-7 24, Littleson 6-10 4-4 21, Rollins 4-11 5-6 13, Saunders 3-5 3-4 10, Acunzo 2-6 1-4 6. Totals 31-70 20-27 94.
AKRON (5-3)
Ali 1-2 3-4 6, Dailey 6-11 0-0 14, Freeman 2-2 0-1 4, L.Jackson 10-22 9-9 34, Trimble 7-16 0-0 19, Reece 2-2 0-0 4, Dawson 1-5 1-1 3, Tribble 2-2 0-0 4, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-67 13-15 95.
Halftime_Toledo 44-42. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 12-28 (Littleson 5-9, Millner 3-4, M.Jackson 2-9, Saunders 1-1, Acunzo 1-3, Rollins 0-2), Akron 14-40 (Trimble 5-13, L.Jackson 5-16, Dailey 2-5, Ali 1-1, Clarke 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Dawson 0-3). Rebounds_Toledo 29 (M.Jackson 9), Akron 35 (Freeman 7). Assists_Toledo 17 (M.Jackson 10), Akron 12 (L.Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 15, Akron 24.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments