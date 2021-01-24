Alabama 67, Auburn 55

AUBURN (5-9)

Levy 4-7 0-0 8, Thompson 5-10 0-0 10, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-2 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 5-16 7-8 17, Jordan 3-6 0-0 8, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 4-9 0-0 9, Wells 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 7-8 55

ALABAMA (12-2)

Copeland 8-13 3-4 19, Walker 7-17 0-0 17, Abrams 2-7 2-3 6, Barber 2-6 0-0 6, Lewis 7-13 3-3 19, Benjamin 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 8-10 67

Auburn 14 8 16 17 — 55 Alabama 21 10 14 22 — 67

3-Point Goals_Auburn 4-19 (Levy 0-1, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-4, Jordan 2-3, Coulibaly 0-1, Rice 1-3, Wells 0-1, Reese 1-5), Alabama 7-21 (Walker 3-7, Abrams 0-3, Barber 2-6, Lewis 2-5). Assists_Auburn 13 (Scott-Grayson 4), Alabama 16 (Lewis 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 38 (Team 6-7), Alabama 33 (Walker 2-9). Total Fouls_Auburn 15, Alabama 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_922.

