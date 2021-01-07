On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alabama 67, LSU 59

January 7, 2021 10:07 pm
LSU (4-5)

Trasi 1-9 0-0 2, Aifuwa 6-13 2-3 14, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Pointer 9-17 5-10 25, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Shematsi 1-1 0-0 2, Cherry 0-4 0-0 0, Seay 2-5 0-2 4, Young 6-11 0-0 12, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 7-15 59

ALABAMA (9-1)

Copeland 8-14 4-7 20, Walker 5-10 1-1 13, Abrams 4-9 3-3 12, Barber 1-4 0-0 3, Lewis 3-9 6-8 12, Benjamin 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 1-1 0-0 3, Rice 0-1 1-2 1, Sutton 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 15-21 67

LSU 11 14 15 19 59
Alabama 16 17 15 19 67

3-Point Goals_LSU 2-9 (Trasi 0-2, Aifuwa 0-1, Pointer 2-4, Cherry 0-2), Alabama 6-17 (Walker 2-4, Abrams 1-4, Barber 1-2, Lewis 0-3, Craig Cruce 0-1, Gordon 1-1, Rice 0-1, Sutton 1-1). Assists_LSU 9 (Pointer 5), Alabama 15 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi. Rebounds_LSU 27 (Aifuwa 3-10), Alabama 44 (Copeland 5-14). Total Fouls_LSU 24, Alabama 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_571.

