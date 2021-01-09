Alabama 94, Auburn 90

ALABAMA (9-3)
Bruner 7-12 3-5 20, Jones 7-9 5-5 19, Petty 4-10 1-1 10, Primo 5-17 8-8 22, Shackelford 4-13 2-4 11, Ellis 1-4 5-5 7, Reese 1-3 0-0 3, Rojas 1-3 0-1 2, Gary 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 24-29 94.
AUBURN (6-6)
Thor 4-7 6-7 15, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Cooper 8-19 9-10 26, Flanigan 6-12 4-5 19, J.Johnson 3-6 2-3 10, Cardwell 2-4 2-2 6, Cambridge 4-6 1-1 10, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Akingbola 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 24-28 90.
Halftime_Alabama 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-32 (Primo 4-8, Bruner 3-6, Reese 1-3, Shackelford 1-5, Petty 1-7, Ellis 0-1, Gary 0-2), Auburn 8-27 (Flanigan 3-6, J.Johnson 2-4, Cambridge 1-3, Thor 1-3, Cooper 1-7, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Ellis. Rebounds_Alabama 38 (Jones, Petty 8), Auburn 34 (Thor 9). Assists_Alabama 14 (Bruner 4), Auburn 17 (Cooper 9). Total Fouls_Alabama 25, Auburn 22. A_1,824 (9,121).
