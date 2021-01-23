Trending:
Alabama A&M 68, Southern U. 58

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 5:40 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN U. (3-5)

T.Williams 1-2 4-4 6, Henderson 8-14 5-10 21, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, L.Lee 3-8 0-0 7, D.Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Saddler 2-4 3-3 7, Shivers 1-4 0-2 2, Cele 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 1-2 3, Burns 1-6 0-2 2, Rollins 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-55 14-25 58.

ALABAMA A&M (4-0)

J.Johnson 8-11 3-4 19, E.Williams 2-5 3-3 7, Hicks 10-17 0-0 27, Tucker 2-10 3-4 8, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Cortez 0-1 2-5 2, Tatum 0-3 2-2 2, Riley 0-4 0-0 0, Lawal 0-0 0-0 0, Houston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 13-18 68.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 2-10 (L.Lee 1-2, Rollins 1-2, Brooks 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Cele 0-2, Shivers 0-2), Alabama A&M 9-26 (Hicks 7-11, Tucker 1-3, Smith 1-5, Cortez 0-1, Tatum 0-2, Riley 0-4). Rebounds_Southern U. 30 (Henderson 10), Alabama A&M 32 (Cortez 9). Assists_Southern U. 12 (Saddler 4), Alabama A&M 15 (Tucker 5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 17, Alabama A&M 20. A_275 (6,000).

