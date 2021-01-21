Albany, New Hampshire meet in conference play

Albany (3-5, 3-3) vs. New Hampshire (6-5, 5-3)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes meet as Albany takes on New Hampshire. Each team earned a victory on Sunday. New Hampshire earned a 67-64 win on the road against Stony Brook, while Albany emerged with an 83-71 win at home against NJIT.

TEAM LEADERS: The Great Danes are led by CJ Kelly and Kellon Taylor. Kelly has averaged 12.8 points while Taylor has recorded 9.4 points and six rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by juniors Nick Guadarrama and Jayden Martinez, who have combined to score 28.7 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed just 62.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CJ: Kelly has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Great Danes. New Hampshire has an assist on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three outings while Albany has assists on 43 of 89 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all America East teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

