Albany (NY) 83, New Hampshire 64

ALBANY (NY) (4-6)

Doles 2-6 8-8 12, Taylor 2-4 4-8 8, Horton 5-12 0-0 11, Kelly 7-8 6-9 23, Rizzuto 5-8 4-5 16, Champion 6-9 0-0 13, Hutcheson 0-3 0-0 0, Lulka 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Hank 0-0 0-0 0, Healy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 22-30 83.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-6)

Guadarrama 2-8 2-3 6, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Maultsby 6-14 0-0 14, Tchoukuiengo 6-9 1-1 14, Payne 3-8 2-2 9, McClurg 2-5 0-0 6, Murphy 3-5 0-1 7, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 5-7 64.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 7-18 (Kelly 3-4, Rizzuto 2-5, Champion 1-2, Horton 1-4, Brown 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2), New Hampshire 7-19 (McClurg 2-2, Maultsby 2-7, Murphy 1-1, Payne 1-2, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Guadarrama 0-2, Martinez 0-2). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 30 (Doles, Taylor 8), New Hampshire 31 (Johnson 7). Assists_Albany (NY) 9 (Doles, Taylor, Horton 2), New Hampshire 9 (Maultsby 3). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 10, New Hampshire 18.

