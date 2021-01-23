Albany seeks revenge on New Hampshire

Albany (3-6, 3-4) vs. New Hampshire (7-5, 6-3)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes for the season sweep over Albany after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last went at it on Jan. 23, when the Wildcats outshot Albany 41 percent to 37.5 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on their way to a 71-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Great Danes are led by CJ Kelly and Kellon Taylor. Kelly has averaged 12.6 points while Taylor has put up 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been anchored by juniors Nick Guadarrama and Jayden Martinez, who have combined to score 29.6 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wildcats have allowed only 62.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 78.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CJ: Kelly has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Albany has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Great Danes. New Hampshire has 45 assists on 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Albany has assists on 30 of 85 field goals (35.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all America East teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

