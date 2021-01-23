On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Alexander carries St. John’s over Utah Valley 96-78

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:16 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander had a season-high 20 points as St. John’s defeated Utah Valley 96-78 on Saturday.

Julian Champagnie had 19 points for St. John’s (9-7). Vince Cole added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 13 points. Josh Roberts had four blocks plus four points and seven rebounds.

St. John’s totaled 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Trey Woodbury had 23 points for the Wolverines (5-6). Jamison Overton added 18 points. Evan Cole had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

