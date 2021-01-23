On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Alexander leads Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 66-57

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Galen Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Saturday.

Michael Weathers had 13 points for Texas Southern (3-7, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yahuza Rasas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilliam had 10 points.

Joshuwan Johnson had 14 points for the Golden Lions (3-11, 2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

___

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support