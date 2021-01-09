On Air: Federal News Network program
Ali carries Radford over Charleston Southern 79-64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:22 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Fah’Mir Ali had a season-high 20 points as Radford topped Charleston Southern 79-64 on Saturday.

Josiah Jeffers had 10 points for Radford (7-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Chyree Walker added eight rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points for the Buccaneers (1-8, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jamir Moore added 12 points. Sean Price had 11 points.

Ja’Quavian Florence, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Buccaneers, was 1-for-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

