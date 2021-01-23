Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Allegri carries UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 74-66

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:41 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Angelo Allegri had 17 points as UNC Greensboro topped Chattanooga 74-66 on Saturday.

Jarrett Hensley had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (10-5, 5-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Kaleb Hunter added 10 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Miller had six rebounds.

Darius Banks had 18 points for the Mocs (12-5, 3-5). David Jean-Baptiste added 13 points. Malachi Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|25 National 8(a) Association Virtual Day...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s