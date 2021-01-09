Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Alley carries Northwest Nazarene past Portland St. 75-72

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:15 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had 27 points as Division II Northwest Nazarene opened its season by narrowly defeating Portland State 75-72 on Saturday.

Gabriel Murphy had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Northwest Nazarene. George Reidy added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Amari McCray scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Vikings (2-5), who had their originally scheduled game for Saturday against Sacramento State cancelled. Portland State went 18 days without playing with four Big Sky games cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Northwest Nazarene’s conference, the Great Northwest, opted out of competition for the season.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration