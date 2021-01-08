On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Almonacy lifts Appalachian State past Georgia Southern 66-63

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Almonacy had 14 points off the bench to carry Appalachian State to a 66-63 win over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. each had 12 points for Appalachian State (8-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Prince Toyambi had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5, 1-2). Eric Boone added 10 points. Georgia Southern scored 24 points in the second half, a season low.

___

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department