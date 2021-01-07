On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Air Force 78-59

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 1:45 am
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds as Boise State extended its win streak to nine games, defeating Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points for Boise State (9-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice added 12 points. RayJ Dennis had 10 points.

A.J. Walker had 16 points for the Falcons (3-6, 1-4). Keaton Van Soelen added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

