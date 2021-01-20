On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 21 points as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, easily defeating Fresno State 73-51 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Boise State (13-1, 9-0 Mountain West Conference). Abu Kigab added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.

Fresno State scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Orlando Robinson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6). Jordan Campbell and Junior Ballard each had six rebounds.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s