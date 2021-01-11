Trending:
American Christian Harrison advances to Delray Beach semis

By The Associated Press
January 11, 2021 4:37 pm
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — American Christian Harrison won playing in his first career quarterfinal Monday, beating Gianluca Mager of Italy 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Delray Beach Open.

Harrison’s opponent Tuesday will be No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who swept qualifier Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador 6-4, 6-4.

The 26-year-old Harrison’s career has been slowed by injuries that required surgery eight times, and he came into the tournament ranked No. 789. He has five ATP Tour match victories, with three of them coming in the past week. He also won two matches in qualifying.

“It feels pretty amazing,” Harrison said. “I’m pretty even-keeled right now — just happy to keep playing.”

Harrison regrouped against Mager after losing serve in the first game, when he double-faulted twice.

The only lower-ranked semifinalist in Delray history was Juan Martin del Potro when he was making an injury comeback in 2016.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

