American forward Vassilev loaned to fourth-tier Cheltenham

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 12:50 pm
American forward Indiana Vassilev was loaned from Aston Villa of the Premier League to Cheltenham of fourth-tier League Two on Friday, a day after he was recalled from a loan to Burton Albion of third-tier League One.

Villa said the loan will run through the end of the season. Cheltenham is fourth in League Two, in contention for promotion.

Vassilev had made 12 appearances during the first half of the season for Burton, including eight starts.

A 19-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, Vassilev made his Aston Villa debut on Jan. 4 last year against Fulham in the FA Cup and his Premier League debut 14 days later against Brighton.

He made four substitute appearances for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

