American skier Tommy Ford airlifted from course after crash

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:39 am
ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — American skier Tommy Ford was airlifted to the hospital after crashing in a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Ford crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course. His skis touched and he fell forward, sliding down the hill first on his neck and left shoulder before coming to a stop.

Swiss television said Ford was speaking to medical and race workers while he was being treated. It was unclear what injuries Ford sustained.

A helicopter landed by the course 20 minutes later to airlift the 31-year-old racer from Bend, Oregon.

Ford has one giant slalom win and two more podium finishes in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit. He wore start bib No. 4 on Saturday as one of the top-ranked racers.

The race resumed after a 30-minute pause.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

