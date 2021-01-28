On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Anthony Davis ruled out for Lakers at Detroit

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 5:50 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Detroit on Thursday night with a right quad contusion.

Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He’s missed two games previously this season.

The loss Wednesday was the Lakers’ first road defeat of the season. Los Angeles is 3-1 so far on its current seven-game trip.

Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles