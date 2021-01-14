On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Anumba scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Longwood 72-61

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:21 pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening winning streak to 12 games, defeating Longwood 72-61 on Thursday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (12-0, 9-0 Big South Conference). Adonis Arms added 10 points. D.J. Burns Jr. had 10 points.

Longwood held Winthrop to a season-low 72 points as the Eagles failed to surpass 80 points for just the third time this season. Winthrop has the NCAA’s twelfth best scoring offense.

The Lancers had their own offensive woes, scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half.

Justin Hill had 15 points for the Lancers (3-12, 2-7). Juan Munoz added 11 points. Heru Bligen had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

