On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Hank Aaron exceled and inspired

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

The baseball world and beyond tuned in the night of April 8, 1974, and Hank Aaron delivered. That’s when The Hammer broke Babe Ruth’s home run record with No. 715, an achievement that highlighted his career but hardly defined it.

Hall of Famer. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. American hero.

“You were and are an inspiration to be a better person on and off the field. We lost a true LEGEND of the game today,” three-time MVP Mike Trout tweeted.

Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity on his way to hitting 755 homers and ascending the Mount Rushmore of sports, died Friday at 86.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

The Braves star still holds the mark for RBIs and extra-base hits, though his home run record was broken by Barry Bonds in 2007.

Fittingly for a man who did so much for so many, Aaron’s last public appearance came just 2 1/2 weeks ago, when he received the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he wanted to help show Black Americans it was safe.

A final, significant shot from Hammerin’ Hank.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Virtual Training: Fundamentals of Excel...
1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary