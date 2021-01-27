On Air: IT Innovation Insider
AP source: Lefty Aaron Loup agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

By RONALD BLUM
January 27, 2021 8:29 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets added a left-hander to their bullpen, agreeing to a one-year contract with Aaron Loup, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Loup, 33, was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four. Once considered a lefty specialist, he held right-handed batters to a .192 average with three home runs in 58 plate appearances and left-handed batters to a .212 average with no home runs in 38 plate appearances.

Loup did not allow a run in eight of nine postseason appearances. Leading 5-4 in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, he gave up a single to Corey Seager and a double to Justin Turner, then struck out Max Muncy. Joc Pederson hit a two-run single off Nick Anderson with two outs, but the Rays rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7, tying the Series 2 games apiece.

He has not allowed a home run to a left-handed batter since Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson on June 13, 2017.

New York’s bullpen includes closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Dellin Betances, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Jeurys Familia, Brad Brach and Trevor May.

Loup is 15-22 with six saves and a 3.38 ERA in nine major league seasons with Toronto (2012-18), Philadelphia (2019), San Diego (2019) and the Rays (2020).

He earned $611,111 in prorated base pay from a $1.65 million salary last year plus $132,970 in earned bonuses for a total of $744,081. The Padres had declined his $2 million option for 2020, triggering a $200,000 buyout.

