AP source: Panthers ask permission to talk to GM candidates

By STEVE REED
January 4, 2021 9:59 am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun their search for a new general manager.

A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The team is also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made its search public.

The Panthers are looking for a replacement for longtime GM Marty Hurney, who was fired last month.

Carolina finished the season 5-11, failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season.

Panthers owner David Tepper said last month he has no specific timetable for naming a replacement for Hurney, although ideally he would like to make a move “sooner rather than later” and ideally would like to have someone in place before the NFL draft.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

