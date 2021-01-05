On Air: Foodie and the Beast
AP source: Panthers expand search for new GM to 9 candidates

By STEVE REED
January 5, 2021 4:54 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have expanded the search for their next general manager to include at least nine candidates.

A person familiar with the situation says Carolina has requested permission to speak with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis, Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters about its vacant GM position.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made its search public.

The source previously said Monday the Panthers had requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney in December.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

